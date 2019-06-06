Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One of the contestants for the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the Ninth Assembly and leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that his detractors are mounting a campaign of calumny against him.

This is to demarket him before leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila, who spoke through the Director General of his campaign organization, Abdulmumin Jibrin, at a press briefing yesterday, in Abuja, was reacting to press briefing by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had on Tuesday stated that a criminal proceeding had been initiated against him.

Jibrin noted that the House leader had instructed his lawyers to take legal action against those allegedly behind the campaign of calumny and their collaborators in parliament with immediate effect.

“For the benefit of doubt, we wish to once again state emphatically clear that Femi Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in the United States of America, Nigeria or any other country around the world for that matter.

“He has never been accused of corruption and has no corruption case hanging on his neck in Nigeria or any where around the world. He has not committed perjury and has never committed perjury in Nigeria or any country of the world.

“He was eligible to contest in all previous elections he won and indeed eligible and qualified to contest for the office of Speaker House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly’’he said.

The lawmaker explained that Gbajabiamila has severally and comprehensively responded to these allegations, provided clarifications and set records straight. “The allegations have also been tested and struck out in our court of law.”

The State Bar of Georgia has also written and categorically stated that “there is no criminal conviction in the matter relating to Gbajabiamila and he is currently an active member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia” All these facts are in the public domain, he maintained

“We further wish to state that Gbajabiamila has not been served any summons by a magistrate court, neither has he been notified by the clerk.

We are worried that those behind this antics are trying to drag the judiciary and our revered judges to what is clearly a hatched job. The judiciary must not allow itself to be mixed in such cocktail of dirts.