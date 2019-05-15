Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the contest for the Speaker of the House of Representatives hots up, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has thrown its weight behind Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, a member, representing Okigwe South federal constituency, as a credible candidate.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted both Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of the Senate President and Speaker, respectively.

But NYCN’s Deputy President, Innocent Nduanya, while addressing journalists in Abuja said the leadership qualities of Nwajiuba should be taken into cognisance as a credible member who can steer the leadership of the House excellently.

Nduanya, who admitted the sterling qualities of Gbajabiamila, also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider Nwajiuba as a credible alternative.

He said: “On the surface, these are excellent criteria and we all back the president, except perhaps, on the issue of South East.

“PMB is a man who believes in equity, fairness and has reiterated that he is not hostile to South East and counted leading South East leaders like Emeka Ojukwu, Chukwu Okadigbo and many others as close allies.

“With this in mind, we feel that to correct the perception of exclusion and marginalisation, it is only imperative that the president become aware that his criteria fit perfectly a candidate from the South East who is Chukwemeka Nwajiuba.”