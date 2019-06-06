The House of Representatives caucus of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports it directed its members to support any speakership candidate.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, yesterday, he described the report as the handwork of propagandists.

On Tuesday, Ogor reportedly said the caucus is not against its members working with speakership aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the minority leader, even though ‘some confused elements in the ruling party’ are claiming to be ‘talking to one part of the PDP House caucus before talking to the other,’ the PDP House caucus remains resolutely united, with decisive plans for strengthening democratic growth while patriotically exerting influence on the Speakership election process.

He stated that PDP’s national leadership and the PDP caucus will consider the national interest and take a collective decision on who to vote for, on June 11, when the House is inaugurated.

“In the Eid-el-Fitri message issued on Tuesday, we felicitated with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria.

“We emphasised the significance of worthy virtues and also stated that our members may participate in meetings, strategy sessions and other activities of speakership aspirants so as to come back to the caucus with convincing assessments… Contrary to what has been sensationally reported, at no time did we give our members a directive to vote for any APC speakership aspirant. I categorically dissociate myself and the PDP House caucus from the false comments being attributed to us as participation in meetings should not be deliberately misinterpreted as a directive on voting,” Ogor stated.

According to Ogor, the PDP House caucus has remained solidly united, “even as it continues to grant audience to various speakership aspirants.”