Member of the House of Representatives and aspirant for the speakership position, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abia), has urged the chamber’s Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, to forgo his ambition and support her in the speakership race.

Onyejeocha, who is one of the contenders for the speakership position, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday; where she also implored the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rescind its decision on zoning of presiding officers of the Green Chamber.

Stressing the need for equitable distribution of positions among the six geo-political zones in the country, the lawmaker urged Gbajabiamila to withdraw from the speakership contest; in the interest of the ruling party and the country.

“I know that my party has stated indications as to how it would like to see the distribution of key National Assembly leadership positions.

“It is, however, important to point out the concerns of my people of the South East geo-political zone. We are worried that an inequitable distribution of presiding officers’ positions in the National Assembly would exacerbate the current deep divides in the country, worsen the sense of marginalisation of the South East and create lopsidedness in the distribution of the top six positions in the country.

“The North West and South West have already taken the first two most important political positions in the country, that of president and vice president, the next four positions of Senate president, speaker, deputy Senate president and deputy speaker be shared equitably among the remaining four geo-political zones of the North East, North Central, South East and South South.

“The message from my people of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria is that they demand equity in representation.

“I also know that the leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, good gentleman; but, there is a time in somebody’s life that any leader, who is a leader, indeed, makes sacrifice.

“And, that time is now. He was a minority leader. And now, he is a majority leader. The land needs healing. Somebody needs to make sacrifice to say, ‘let us move the country to the next level, even if it means conceding that ‘let the speakership move to another zone,’ so that our president can work seamlessly with every zone to deliver the goods that he has promised us during the electioneering period.”

Onyejeocha also reeled out her qualification for the speakership.

“In my over 11 years of being a member of the House of Representatives. I have served my constituents and Nigeria diligently and with distinction.

“I have sponsored several motions and bills, conducted oversight over multiple activities and initiatives of government, ministries, departments and agencies and helped to deliver meaningful constituency projects to the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia that I represent.

“I have chaired very important committees of the House, including the committees of Aviation and Women in Parliament.

“As the chairperson of the Aviation Committee of the House for two sessions now, I oversaw the successful building of the new International Airport Terminal in Abuja, as well as the remodelling and renovation of several other airports and runways across the country. I believe I am well equipped with knowledge, experience and the integrity needed to manage bigger responsibilities.

“It is in the light of this that I offer myself for consideration by my colleagues, for a higher responsibility as a presiding officer and speaker of the House of Representatives of the Ninth National Assembly,” she said.