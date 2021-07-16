Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Ajayi Solomon, popularly called SPECDO. wished his father was alive to see how God has transform his life to become somebody in the world today. He said this as his new single, ‘Ginger’ drops today and is expected to be a big hit with the public.

SPECDO said in an interview that his dad, Prophet Polo JohnAjayi, who died 14 years ago at the age of 69, was a source of inspiration for him, adding that no matter what he might have become in life today, he owed it all to his father, who was a disciplinarian,

“I have a great family, my mother is a best mother, we are not the poorest, we just an average family who is able to afford our meal. Unfortunately, I lost my dad when he was 69 years 14 years ago. He was Prophet Polo John Ajayi, a great man. I always remember my dad and is a backbone to me up till date. He never leaves me alone, as I always feel his presence around me. He was a man of peace and dignity. I always wish my dad is alive, I could have made him the best dad in the world. I spent over N15 million to build a house for my dad just to make him feel happy in heaven, but yet I want to do more, but he had died already. May his soul rest in peace,” SPECDO said.

Born in Ogun State, the singer hails from Oghara in Delta State, SPECDO combines perfectly with Solshynbeat to deliver ‘Ginger’, an extraordinary tune served out of the music kitchen as a testament to his undeniable talent, justifying his rating as one for the future in the Nigerian music space.

He is not just a singer, he is also an entrepreneur, who owns Tmy Records. To SPECDO, the record company was established to add values to young and upcoming Nigerian artistes who could not have the opportunity to get a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

“Tmy Records has been existing since 2012. You all know music for upcoming artistes is off and on due to financial difficulties.

“Tmy Records label is the future of Africa music industry, I believe with the energy we apply to get here today, it can also move us to be the best record label like Mavin Records of today .Tmy record is here to produce and monetise other star in Africa.

“We also have Tmy Media Group, which is a media and management company with professional celebrity PR. We own most music equipment to boost talents which we are still upgrading. All our equipment are industry standard compliance for us to stay up the game”, added SPECDO.

For any successful business, the owner and the team members must be working together. This is the business philosophy at Tmy Records and Tmy Media Group.

“My teams are the best teams. I always appreciate my managers King Okoye, Naomi Adams and Chuchi, they are playing big roles in Tmy Group. They are great supportive and a wonderful family. They make things work smartly and smoothly for me,” he said.

After impressing heavily with songs like ‘Oyoyo’, ‘Manya’, Blow My Mind and Branama, emerging Afro-Pop Superstar – SPECDO (real name Ajayi Solomon) comes through yet again with a brand new summer-themed anthem ‘Ginger’.

The Afrobeats number, produced by Solshynbeat mix master by Indomix, comes just in time for the summer where ‘afrobeats to the world’ has gained solid grounds across the globe.

SPECDO combines perfectly with Solshynbeat to deliver ‘Ginger’, an extraordinary tune served out of the music kitchen as a testament to his undeniable talent, justifying his rating as one for the future in the Nigerian music space.

To SPECDO, the new single ‘Ginger’ is a major motivation for any listener. He sees the song as the right tonic for any situation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.