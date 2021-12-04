The United Kingdom through its Infrastructure Advisory Facility, United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) has offered to provide technical assistance to the Ogun State Government in its quest to deliver the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAFZ) project. The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina made this known in his office, at the weekend.

He noted that the technical assistance to be provided to the state on the request of the African Development Bank (AfDB) would be funded through the Overseas Development Assistance and delivered by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

Odedina added that the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility is willing to provide targeted technical assistance to enhance institutional and human capacity required to successfully deliver on the SAFZ project.

He also said that the United Kingdom government, through the Infrastructure Advisory Facility, would invest funds through technical assistance to position the state to access funding for the project.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Ogun and Kaduna state are the two states in the country that the United Kingdom government has approved to benefit from the technical assistance. He said UKNIAF officials have held preliminary discussions with the Ogun State SAFZ project Team Lead and Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, as well as the Director General of the Ogun State Public Private Partnership office on the proposed collaboration between the Ogun State Government and the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility.

