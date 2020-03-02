Moses Akaigwe

Jaguar’s award-winning F-PACE SUV now comes as a feature-packed Chequered Flag special edition in sub-Sahara Africa. It is expected to be introduced in Nigeria by Jaguar Land Rover representative, Coscharis Motors Limited.

The new Chequered Flag takes inspiration from Jaguar’s rich racing heritage with assertive exterior styling that includes a Sport front bumper and striking Gloss Black detailing on the front grille, door cladding, side vents, and roof rails. Wheels are 19-inch five split-spokes, also finished in Gloss Black.

Inside, the cabin blends luxurious materials and specially crafted finishes, with features including perforated leather seat upholstery, meshed aluminium detailing and unique Chequered Flag treadplates. Occupants benefit from a range of standard features such as 10-way electric front seats with driver memory, Apple CarPlay, Touch Pro Navigation Pack, Meridian Sound System, reconfigurable 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and the Touch Pro infotainment system.

A range of 2.0-litre AWD powertrains are available with the Chequered Flag, beginning with a performance-focused 184kW 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol powering the F-PACE from 0-100km/h in 7.0 seconds and to a top speed of 217km/h.

Two 2.0-litre diesel options offer either 132kW or 177kW, both also with all-wheel drive. The 132kW version accelerates to 100km/h in 9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 208km/h, while the 177kW F-PACE does the same in 7.2 seconds and 217km/h respectively.

The Chequered Flag is available in Yulong White, Santorini Black and in the newly introduced colour, Eiger Grey.

Every F-PACE features a lightweight aluminium intensive construction and driving dynamics that deliver the ideal balance between ride and handling. All-Surface Progress Control enables smooth, effortless traction on low-grip surfaces, while on-demand all-wheel drive and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics deliver optimum performance and capability.

The F-PACE’s high torsional stiffness enables its F-TYPE-derived double wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension to deliver a truly rewarding driving experience. Torque Vectoring and an Electric Power Assisted Steering system – both standard – further enhance agility and response.

The Jaguar F-PACE achieved double success at the 2017 World Car Awards, scooping the prestigious World Car of Year and World Car Design of the Year titles.

All Jaguar vehicles come standard with a 5 Year Care Plan giving peace of mind with a 100 000km warranty and servicing within in 5 year period, whichever comes first.