Being a makeup artist basically entails you looking for a way to amplify the beauty of your client and make them feel good, confident for the anticipated location. Special effects is more technical and purpose-specific, you’re creating an alternate reality for the client to push a story or an idea. You need more technical knowledge of human and facial anatomy in order to manipulate it to the desired concept. The similarities are; you are creating art, the both required precision and an understanding of the facial anatomy but they also greatly differ in terms of the technical skill required to execute special effects makeup. The time involved in the latter is more and the attention to detail as well, it’s one thing to enhance the already present features of a person and it’s another thing to totally change and re-engineer them.