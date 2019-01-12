“A special effects makeup artist basically creates specific character transformation to tell a story or depict a scenario as realistic as possible.”
Christine Onwuachumba
Roleola Wuraola Rachael has been in the makeup business since she was 17. Having a knack for beautification, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) undergraduate still manages to joggle business and studies as schooling is also vital. She was first discovered when her work, “Waterproof Makeup” went viral, which propelled and inspired her to make a career out of it. She further moved to the professional genre of special effects makeup which won her an award recently.
How did you become interested in effects makeup?
Honestly, I just saw it as an extension of being a conventional makeup artist. I love to create art. Being a conventional makeup artist does not really give so much room to flex your creative muscle. Special effects help me to express my skill more and tell more stories other than just beautifying, which I still love to do by the way.
What does a special effects makeup artist do?
A special effects makeup artist basically creates specific character transformation to tell a story or depict a scenario as realistic as possible.
Where you self-taught?
Yes, I was self-taught. I avail myself to the various materials I source from the internet to perfect my craft. My experience as a makeup artist also played a major role. I expanded my trade after a lot of trials and errors, using myself or my friends as the guinea pigs.
Is a special effects artist also a makeup artist? What is the difference or similarities?
Being a makeup artist basically entails you looking for a way to amplify the beauty of your client and make them feel good, confident for the anticipated location. Special effects is more technical and purpose-specific, you’re creating an alternate reality for the client to push a story or an idea. You need more technical knowledge of human and facial anatomy in order to manipulate it to the desired concept. The similarities are; you are creating art, the both required precision and an understanding of the facial anatomy but they also greatly differ in terms of the technical skill required to execute special effects makeup. The time involved in the latter is more and the attention to detail as well, it’s one thing to enhance the already present features of a person and it’s another thing to totally change and re-engineer them.
What education is needed to become a makeup artist?
The ability to read and write is key, so you can further teach yourself when formal education at a higher level is not forthcoming. To be good at it, you will need an artist inclination. A good mentor is recommended as well as a ton of references will go a long way, and most importantly thank God for Instagram and the internet.
What is special effects makeup called?
It is called special effects makeup, but it’s sometimes referred to as “Prosthetic Makeup” as it requires prosthetic moulding and sculpting materials to achieve the desired effects.
Since you double as a makeup artist, what lingos should every makeup artist know?
I’m pretty sure every makeup artist knows these: facebeat, makeover, highlighting, contouring, baking, concealing, matting, blending, glow, and skin work.
What is the most time-consuming makeup application and why?
The most overlooked but most important facial features are the brows, take off the brows and you basically don’t have a face, the brows are super-important. When the brows are drawn wrongly, it destroys the entire outlook of the face. You need to know how to enhance what God has already perfectly engineered without totally altering its original design. So for me, it takes time to get that “just right” you are supposed to feel beautiful, not different.
