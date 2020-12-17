The history of 11 PLC in Nigeria dates back to 1907, when Socony Vacuum Oil Company began marketing operations in Nigeria, through the sale of Sunflower Kerosene. In 1951, the company became a limited liability company with a change in name from Socony Vacuum to Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited. Twenty seven years later in 1978, the company became a publicly quoted company and assumed the name Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc.

In October 2016, NIPCO Investment Company acquired 60 per cent shareholding of ExxonMobiland in pursuant of a special resolution passed at her Annual General Meeting in May 2017, changed its name from Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc to 11 PLC (Pronounced Double One PLC).

11 PLC is the sole authorized distributor of Mobil fuel and lubricant brands in Nigeria and continues to posts superior returns to its shareholders. The company is committed to leading the oil industry in efficiency, brand image and safety. It is one of the six major petroleum products marketers in the country and currently has over 250 retail outlets located in 36 states of Nigeria; these include many state-of-the-art outlets.

The company is respected in the industry for its high ethical standards and adherence to safety, health and environmental standards. It also plays a leading role in the promotion and sharing of best practices in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. It has a fuel facility and an ultra-modern lube oil plant in Apapa Lagos, with a capacity of 450,000 barrels per annum. Its plant is regarded as one of the most sophisticated in Africa.

Its talented and diverse workforce remains the most prized asset. Through their efforts, the company has met and in many cases exceeded its key objectives. 11 PLC cherishes its workforce and invests significantly in the upgrading of their knowledge and leadership skills required to maintain the cornerstone of the business. 11 PLC continues to receive complimentary feedbacks about the quality and value of its products and services.

As a caring corporate citizen, 11 PLC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aims to supports health and malaria control, science and mathematics education, youth and women empowerment and other charitable programmes especially for the less privileged within the immediate community and beyond.

The company’s backcourts partnership with UAC (Mr. Biggs) at some Mobil retail outlets are models in Nigeria. Its product haulage vehicles continue to set the standard in transportation safety in the industry. The company remains the industry benchmark for ethics, safety, operational excellence and quality standards.

In the fuel segment of the oil industry, 11 PLC serves retail and commercial fuels customers across Nigeria, using its own fuel terminals and other strategically located terminal. Its products and services in this area include more than 250 franchise retail stations to meet our customers’ needs throughout Nigeria; food stores and marts that provide fast and friendly services. It continues to explore opportunities in aviation and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Commonly called cooking gas) for business growth and expansion.

In November 2018, the company announced its re-entry into the sale and marketing of Aviation Fuel popularly known as ATK (Aviation Turbine Kerosene) at Murtala Mohamed International Airport, General Aviation Terminal (GAT – Domestic) with other selected airport terminals to follow nationwide. This is possible having made huge and significant investments in ATK storage and pipeline infrastructure to take the aviation industry in Nigeria to greater heights.

In the lubricants segment of the market, 11 PLC’s Mobil 1 brand keeps people and machines moving since before the first gasoline-powered automobile. From the Wright brothers’ first flight to the launch of the space station, from the first automobiles to the latest Grand Prix cars, the company’s fuels and oils have continuously been keeping millions of vehicles performing at their best.

Its Mobil 1 meets or exceeds the latest standards of the global oil industry and vehicle manufacturers. From NASCAR to Grand Prix, Le Mans to Indy Racing League and Formula 1, winning motorsport teams trust Mobil 1 technology to deliver the performance and engine protection needed to meet the grueling demands of the race tracks.

11 PLC’s Mobil Super is the global family of premium passenger vehicle engine oils that provide different levels of protection to match the conditions you face, so that you can drive with full confidence.