The Nigerian auto market has over the years witnessed tremendous growth in the demand and use of brand new and fairly used automobiles of various brands, and this cuts across both petrol and diesel engines models. However, market survey shows that there has not been commensurate leap in the production of quality lubricants for proper maintenance of these vehicles.

To the detriment of automobile users, the gap created by the absence of top grade lubricants has created a huge market for fake, substandard and adulterated lubricants.

Despite the presence of low quality products in the market, there are a few manufacturers that have over the years sustained a tradition of producing high quality products in compliance with ISO quality standard of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

There are also other brands that meet quality standards but are not well known to end users. Such brands end up not being in high demand and as such do not control a fair share of the market.

This special report is aimed at providing a platform for producers of high quality auto lubricants to showcase their products as well as keep vehicle users abreast of ways to detect fake and adulterated lubricants. It is also intended to educate motor users on the advantages of using top quality lubricants.

Lubricants are organic substances usually introduced to reduce friction between metal surfaces. Ultimately, it reduces heat generated by the movement of two surfaces, thereby reducing wears and particles while improving efficiency.

Engine oil as a lubricant is used in internal combustion engines which power cars, motorcycles, engine generators and many other machines. It is blended, using base oils composed of petroleum based hydrocarbons or their mixtures in various proportions and enhanced with various additives, particularly anti-wear additives, dispersants and for multi-grade oils, viscosity index improvers.

The main function of quality engine oil is to reduce friction and wear on moving parts and to clean the engine from sludge and vanish. It also neutralizes acids that originate from fuel and friction of the lubricant. Equally, it improves sealing of piston rings and cools the engine by carrying heat away from moving parts.

Proper lubrication with quality motor oil will also decrease fuel consumption, decrease wasted power and increase engine longevity. Lubricant circulating systems have the benefit of carrying away internally generated debris and external contaminants that are introduced into the system and then removed through the filter.

These salient features underscore the fact that performance rate and durability of a car engine depend on the quality and right application of engine oil, whether synthetic or non-synthetic. Again, when there is insufficient bulk lubricant present, especially during start up, the presence of polar additives in quality engine oil will chemically bind metal surfaces to reduce surface friction, thereby protecting the valve train in a car engine.

There are several auto lubricants that should be kept at the right levels to keep a vehicle running efficiently. The brake oil, power steering oil, transmission and engine oils should always be kept at the appropriate levels. When leaks are spotted, it may be identified through its colours as this can assist in determining where leak is coming from as you approach your motor mechanic.

Motorists are advised to always patronise quality lubricants from authorised outlets when servicing their vehicles to prevent the use of fake and adulterated lubricants. This advice will always save users the frustration of spending huge sums of money in the replacement of engines or parts due to use of fake lubricants.

Above all, the mental torture and stress vehicle users go through when avoidable breakdowns occur, especially on long distant journeys is better imagined. Quality lubricant is the only antidote to prevent this occurrence. Here, we feature some of the lubricants.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Limited

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems. Located in Ozubulu, Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, the company began operation in 2017 with the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The company’s leadership has a wealth of experience in lubricant business, having successfully managed many of such businesses over a period of 20 years in West African countries and strong international business contacts with some of the world’s notable names in the petroleum industry. With this wealth of experience, the ultra-modern lube industry was set up to produce high-quality products and services that will consistently comply with customer needs and applicable legal requirements within the context of the ISO 9001:2015 standard’s requirement and to create the needed job opportunities.

The company’s range of products includes Seahorse, Megarich and Megacrown Energy lubricants. The products are certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) as part of the national mandatory assessment scheme (MANCAP). On its part, Seahorse Lubricants Industries has a state-of-the-art laboratory for quality control. The lubricant business is facilitated by a sister plastic industry under the same management that supplies its customised packaging requirements.

The company has a very robust Corporate Social Responsibility policy that enables it to discharge its social responsibilities to stakeholders including the host community by providing scholarship to five university undergraduates. With a vision to become Africa’s leading independent manufacturer of high quality lubricants, the company seeks to continually improve its product quality and services, and add to the productivity of the country. Protection of the environment and contribution to the society are the company’s areas of priority.

As its core value, Seahorse’ state-of-the-art technology and product innovation ensure that the company remains ever-aligned with increasing market demands. The company is an equal opportunity employer and complies with legal requirements of the land. The company believes in fairness, respect, integrity, performance and confidentiality.

Seahorse as a corporate organisation secures, motivates and retains the best professionals, offering attractive workplace, and equal opportunity for professional development. As an integrated energy company, its ultimate commitment is customer satisfaction. The company’s team of talented professionals is a guarantee that it will continue to offer excellence and quality in its products and services.

The company effectively implements a quality management system in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard. It also believes that the achievement of high-quality products and services are the responsibilities of all members of staff. Consequently, one of its major corporate objectives is the continuous satisfaction of the requirements of its customers.

At Seahorse Lubricants Industries Limited, there is a high premium on health, safety and the environment. The company’s commitment to the health and safety of its workforce, suppliers and visitors to its plants is of paramount importance. As a corporate citizen, the company believes that it has a responsibility to care for its environment and preserve its beauty for the future generation. Having obtained approval from the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the company set high standards in the area of environmental responsibility, with special focus in the area of proper waste management.