Following a story published in the Daily Sun of June 21, 2021 that operatives of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) arrested the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye, (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina over double salary allegations, fresh facts have emerged on the publication.

The VC in separate letters to The Sun Newspaper through his lawyers, Oluwatosin Adesioye, Esq of Adegboruwa (SAN) & Co. and T.S. Adegboyega of T.S. Adegboyega & Co. stated that he was neither arrested by operatives of SFU on Thursday, June 17, 2021 nor granted administrative bail as reported.

In his letter on behalf of the VC dated Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Mr. Adesioye, disclosed that Fasina did not flee nor go into hiding from SFU operatives on the campus and was not taken to Ekiti State Police Command. He affirmed in the letter that: “he was never arrested on Thursday 17th June, 2021 by agents of the police Special Fraud Unit (SFU) nor was he granted bail from any police station or custody; he did not flee nor go into hiding from operatives of SFU present on the University campus; he was never arrested at any hideout by the SFU agents nor was he taken to the Ekiti State Police Command; the panel/committee set up by Ekiti State University did not indict him for collecting double salaries nor was it confirmed that he, our Client, is still a staff of Ekiti State Unuversity; he never assumed that the SFU operatives were kidnappers and had to escape from them and he is not corrupt and does not engage in illegal conduct”.

Also reacting to the said report, the VC through another lawyer, Mr. Adegboyega stated that the Newspaper report was not correct. The lawyer noted in his letter dated June 22, 2021 that: “The above statement about our client is a blatant lie and mere figment of your imagination, because our client was in his office on the said date and was never arrested within nor outside the campus, neither was any ambush laid against him. Also, against your unimaginable lies, that he was taken to the Ekiti State Police Command for any of interrogation; our client neither visited nor was taken to the Ekiti State Police Command for any form of interrogation or discussion whatsoever. Furthermore, the A.g Registrar of the institution never at anytime on the said date or any other time sought or secured administrative or any form of bail for our client”.

