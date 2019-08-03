Lawrence Enyoghasu

Former beauty queen and online media personality, Omolabake Ogundero was treated to different native dance and artwork when she took her birthday celebration to Modupe Cole Orphanage Home at Bariga, Lagos State onWednesday, July 10.

The bash was made especially memorable by the dance performance and the art exhibition by the children in her honour. They showcased their unlimited talents in beading, weaving, and dancing.

The occasion was a reflection of the young generation: bloggers, undergrads, musicians and DJs. The hall was filled to the brim with students and visitors.

Although the celebrant, fondly called Labby by friends, had arrived at the venue with gifts for the students, she was, however, surprised by the reception put up by students of the orphanage who mounted their artworks that spoke of extraordinary creativity. Also, a troupe attired in Yoruba dance attire was on ground to dazzle the crowd with their synchronized steps.

Tope, a female student of the school who spoke with TIMEOUT affirmed the artworks had with her were her personal projects. “The bags and other things here are mine and I am doing it to sell. I like to bead because it is part of the things that makes me focus. I also like it because I am good at it,” she stated.

Ogundero was awed that children with ‘special’ features could be creative. The level of their perfection with the artworks surprised her. She said, “they had painstakingly knitted every bead, drew all work and learnt all steps from the little they were taught.”

Although she had visited the orphanage once, Ogundero conceded she had no idea that they engaged in economic, art and social activities. “I know people who make beads and I can tell you that these beads here are fantastic. I decided to celebrate with them because I wanted to do something different but here I am. I feel like I am the one gaining from them. While I was a beauty queen I didn’t have the chance to do a charity which I wanted to but I supported other people’s projects, so this me doing the project I missed as a beauty queen. I am happy with the surprise they gave me,” she stated.