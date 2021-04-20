By Omodele Adigun

Online instant lending platform, Specta and PaywithSpecta, a digital credit solution introduced by Sterling Bank, have hit huge milestones – the disbursement of over N100 billion in digital loans and about N5 billion digital credits, respectively.

Specta and PaywithSpecta are pioneering products and market leaders providing popular services to salaried and self-employed individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and merchants.

Both solutions make loans and digital credits available in less than five minutes to banked Nigerians, irrespective of their bank, without paperwork and collateral. But above all, they are also the best in the segment for providing the best lending rates and interest free funding up to 90 days for online and offline purchases.

Shina Atilola, its Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, said, “Specta has disbursed about N100 billion in digital loans in three years. It is an important milestone worth celebrating by a platform that revolutionised and opened digital lending space in Nigeria. PaywithSpecta, the digital credit solution extension of Specta has also exceeded expectations. In a few months, it has provided over N5 billion in digital credits to Nigerians.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of deploying innovative solutions that meet the needs of everyday Nigerians and small businesses.

Our profound gratitude to our esteemed retail customers and business owners for their loyalty that has made Specta and PaywithSpecta the country’s undisputed market leaders in digital lending and credit solution segments.”

Specta, an instant lending platform that offers up to five million Naira consumer loans in five minutes, was unveiled in 2018 by Sterling Bank Plc. The lending platform uses proprietary data and analytics to process and disburse consumer loans to borrowers.