By Chinenye Anuforo

As a part of its activities for Customer Service Week, Spectranet has launched another offer ‘SpectraLife’ – a free accidental life insurance cover worth N1 million for its new 4G LTE Internet modem customers.

In partnership with Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC and Purebond Insurance Brokers Ltd, SpectraLife was designed to offer Life insurance cover to Spectranet customers.

In the case of an accident that leads to either death or disability, insured customers will get up to N1 million in claims.

The launch event at the company’s head office in Ikeja, Lagos, was graced by authorized dealers of Spectranet Nigeria and representatives from Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC and Purebond Insurance Brokers Ltd., respectively.

The launch of SpectraLife comes a few weeks after the introduction of voice calls on the Spectranet network via the VOLTE-based innovative WiTel Desk Phones. All new customers of the WiTel devices or any other 4G LTE Internet modem (from Spectranet’s range of devices) can now opt-in and immediately register for SpectraLife.