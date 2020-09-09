4G LTE Internet service provider, Spectranet 4G LTE, has unveiled a unique set of data plans tagged “Do More Spectracular Data Plans” to address the changing data requirements of its customers as a result of the new normal of working from home (WFH).

Speaking on the virtual launch of DO MORE SpectraCular Data Plans, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE said, “our study of the customer behaviour during COVID-19 period highlighted a distinct shift in the browsing habits and usage patterns. The customers are now consuming more data during night hours than day hours. Even within day hours the early morning hours are showing a spike in usage.

Addressing these twin needs of higher data consumption while working from home and even higher data requirement during specific times of day and night, DO MORE SpectraCular data plans come packed with attractive Data benefits topped up with “ DO MORE” benefits of Free Unlimited data during certain times of the day and night,such as Unified Value plans with Free Unlimited morning time data (4 AM-8AM) for 120 hours in a month and Mega Value plans with Free Unlimited night time ( 1 AM-8AM) data for 210 hours in a month.

Both the Unified and Mega Value plans are available in various affordable denominations starting from N3,070 and come with one month’s validity.

Similarly, for customers who have significantly high data requirement and want to enjoy uninterrupted Unlimited browsing 24/7 within a month, can now subscribe to “Always-on” Data plan at just N 18425. The plan is for both new and existing subscribers who love to be on the internet to “DO MORE” of what matters to them like gaming, entertainment, online studying and for the data requirement of the entire family.