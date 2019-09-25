As part of its strategy to set up accessible service infrastructure for its customers, leading Internet service provider, Spectranet 4G LTE, has opened two new experience centres in Lagos.

The new centres, which are situated strategically within the neighbourhood of Opebi, Ikeja, and Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, ensure a pleasant and engaging experience for customers, including a selfie corner. The centres are designed for efficient interactions between Spectranet staff and subscribers, as well as provide an uplifting experience to the customers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the CEO, Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, said: “We sell high-speed Internet modems and routers and it is critical to have a face-to-face interaction with the customers in case the devices develop any issue. The centres are designed to help Spectranet 4G LTE boost customer confidence in the brand by ensuring proximity and service excellence.

“We surely can’t downplay the contribution of new age digital media to speedily address customer pain points. However, it is also important for service brands to have a robust omni-channel service infrastructure. This ensures effective service delivery to various segments of customers – some of them are not comfortable with digital channels. At Spectranet, we are integrating engagements across all these conversation points to offer a 360 degree service access.”

Commenting on the brand’s quality of service during the opening, a subscriber, Chike Ameobi, said: “Spectranet is no doubt the fastest Internet service provider in Nigeria. They don’t just stop at offering the best speed in terms of connectivity and value you can get for money, they are also efficient in attending to queries and resolving them swiftly.”

Considering Spectranet’s support for business growth, another subscriber, Micheal Adesoye, said: “Spectranet is a premium brand that gives considerate attention to service delivery.”