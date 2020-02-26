In line with its tag line “Do More,” award-winning 4G LTE internet service provider, Spectranet, has launched yet another innovative offering “SpectraSure” in partnership with Zenith Insurance.

SpectraSure, a unique insurance offeringprovides Protection Coveragainst theft and physical damage to customers purchasing new Spectranet devices-MiFis and HBDs(Home Broadband Devices).With SpectraSure protection plan , subscribers will get one year free insurance packages on every purchase of Spectranet MiFi or HBD device enabling them to get a free replacement in case of a theft or accidental physical damage .

According to Chief Executive Officer Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, “Based on the research conducted by us, aloss of device due to theft or physical damage is a major customer pain point. SpectraSure was conceived to give subscribers a reliable shield against damages, thefts and ensurea worry-free internet browsing experience. We believe this innovative offering from Spectranet will help address this customer pain point in a significant manner and also help build a stronger bond with the Spectranet brand.”

Awasthi adds: “The partnership with Zenith Insurance will further help nurture the relationship Spectranet has with its subscribers. The partnership embodies the intent to engage with our customers in everything that matters to them-from realising aspirations to mitigatingday-to-day pain points.We’re pleased to workwith Zenith Insurance for the launch of SpectraSure. We appreciate Zenith Insurance for the invaluable contribution in this regard.”

Managing director, Zenith Insurance, Kehinde Borishade, congratulated Spectranet on launching this customer-friendly offer and noted that the partnership would help to drive insurance uptake in the country by introducing more and more customers to the benefits of insurance. He said: “In arriving at this partnership with Spectranet 4G LTE, we considered the rising need for insurance packages and a supply chain vacuum that required attention. As a point of reference, the parties involved (Zenith Insurance &Spectranet 4G LTE) will benefit immensely from this innovative move. It’s a mutually rewarding relationship and we are using this medium to restate our readiness to work with Spectranet 4G LTE to reach out to more prospects and sustain the partnership in the process.“

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state- of- the- art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.