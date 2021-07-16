HomeFiber and FiberOnAir has unveiled a new multimedia advertising campaign to reposition itself as “The Wi-Fi Network.”

Spectranet’s new payoff line as The Wi-FI Network is aimed at reinforcing its position as the leading Internet service provider in Nigeria in terms of quality of the network, products and service offerings.

Speaking on the brand’s new corporate drive, the executive director at Creativexone, the advertising agency to Spectranet, Shola Adegboroye, noted that Spectranet was a customer-centric, innovative and nimble brand. The brand so far ran with a “faster, affordable and reliable” theme. In keeping with the changing times, the brand needs to reinvent itself and step into the next phase of evolution reflecting the aspirations of Generation Z. It also needs to consolidate its offerings across various high-speed technologies under one tag line. According to him, all these unique offerings stand Spectranet out as The Wifi Network.

Speaking on the new positioning, Ajay Awasthi, CEO of Spectranet, said, “We have looked critically at the market and it is obvious that we are the leaders when it comes to our unique service offerings across 4GLTE, Fixed Line (FiberOnAir and HomeFiber) for homes and estates, and enterprise business for MSMEs and corporations.

We are looking to consolidate all our product offerings under one umbrella tagline. This will help simplify the decision making for prospective customers, as the end customer looks to eventually consume a Wi-Fi service supplied to him through a modem or a router.

