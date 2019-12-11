Spectranet 4G LTE has once again launched an innovative product for the very first time in the country, a Car MiFi (called Car-Fi) to enable Internet services/broadband on the go.

The Spectranet Car-Fi is the first of its kind in this part of the world since the commencement of Internet service offering. Spectranet Car-Fi is a thumb-sized, integrated 4G mobile wireless router that takes power from the car lighter socket. Once it is powered, the device can convert 4G signal to Wi-Fi signal, thus connecting up to 10 phones, tablets and other Wi-Fi-enabled devices. The Car-Fi draws power from the car battery ensuring continuous availability of Internet service on the move. The occupants of the car can in this way enjoy a seamless Internet browsing experience.

Spectranet Car-Fi also comes with standard USB charging interface that can provide 5V/2.1A output to other devices. It also supports micro USB input interface.

Chief executive officer, Spectranet, Mr. Ajay Awasthi, at the unveiling of the product, said, “Spectranet 4G LTE, as a leading Internet service provider, always endeavours to launch innovative products and services for its discerning customers. By staying at the cutting edge of innovation, we ensure that the evolving needs of our customers are addressed well-in-time and well ahead of others. The launch of Car-Fi is going to further endear the Brand Spectranet to its customers and strengthen its position as a leading and an innovative internet service provider.

“Spectranet Car-Fi is a premium lifestyle product and addresses the need of the people who are always on the move. The product is borne of insight that due to heavy traffic most people within the city spend good productive hours on the road. As a consumer-centric brand which believes in delivering “more” to its customers, we decided to introduce this innovative product, enabling our customers to work from the comfort of their vehicle while on the go.”