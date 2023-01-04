From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said no amount of speculation and unprofitable media talks by people who cannot mobilise 25 votes will make him change his mind on the presidential candidate to support.

Governor Wike spoke at Egbeda Community while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said there was already so much political work to be done and such people instead of embarking on ensuring political foot work, they were delighting themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

Governor Wike noted that such behaviour has dire political consequences because they would pay in bitter tears when the reality of their political lose stare them in the face eventually.

He said: “If anybody like, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business; say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business.

“That will not make me change my mind where we are heading to. Do you understand me? So, if they like, they can make speculation. After All, that is why the word, speculation is there.

“Some of them who do not have 25 votes are busy abusing leaders. When you are finished abusing leaders (us), you will pay.”

Governor Wike stated that, he and his team were already on ground and in the political field talking to the people and soliciting their votes.

Wike insisted they were doing so because it is now well established that only those who bring development projects are qualified to reap the votes of the electorate.

“We are here talking to our people, they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When you are finished, by that time, it’ll be too late.”

Governor Wike told the electorate to be bold to ask such politicians when they come to them, “what did you bring for us? You come with empty hand, you will go with empty hand. You come with project, we give you votes. You come with promises, we give you promises.”

The Rivers State governor thanked the people of Egbeda community for their support to his administration since 2015.

Governor Wike informed that he had long promised one of their sons, David Omereji, to bring democratic dividend to his community.

The Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele- Omoku link road being flagged off, he said, is one of such promises.

But, he noted as sad that the former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, whose mother hails from Egbeda Community would described the project as not necessary and waste of resources.

“You see, your mother is from here. You didn’t seem it fit or necessary to do anything for your maternal home.

“Now, we that our mother is not from here, we are doing something to help your maternal home. You say it is unnecessary, it is a waste of resources.

“When you have a bad child, he is a bad child. If he is not a bad child, he should thank us for removing shame from his face. Since you don’t have shame, I will add more things for your maternal home.”

Governor Wike announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the internal roads within Egbeda Community.

He, therefore, directed the State Commissioner for Works to ensure that the contractor, MCC, handing the road being flagged off, stays back to attend to the internal roads.

Governor Wike restated that his administration does not award contract for any project if the money is not available. He assured MCC that they will not be owed for the jobs contracted to them.

Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said Akpabu-Egbeda- Elele -Omoku Link Road is six kilometres from where the recently inaugurated Akpabu Road stopped into Egbeda Community.

He explained the road will serve as an alternative road for traveling on the Egbeda community axis to access the East-West Road in 10 minutes without taking the Port Harcourt International Airport road.

He said the road will also enhance movement of farm produce, ease access to health centres and educational facilities.

Chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd, thanked the governor for construction of the Akpabu-Egbeda road, adding that the people of the area will speak with their votes in appreciation during the February elections.