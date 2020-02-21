Ngozi Nwoke

It was a day of fulfilment for Mrs Amaechi Theo-Vincent as Nigerians from all walks of life joined the author, recently, to witness her book launch, Speed is of the Essence; Run with Your Vision.

The book launch, which was held in Coker Village, Orile, Lagos, also witnessed the presence of Barrister Ifeanyi Ugonabo, who reviewed the book in an enlightening manner that caught the attention of the audience.

In his review, Ugonabo described the book as a useful instrument for choosing a life-changing career and a guide for living a purposeful life, adding that the essence of life “is living it at its best.”

Stressing on the timeliness of the book, he recommended it to “all junior and secondary school students who desire to make a right career choice, even as he recommended it to undergraduates and graduates. He echoed, “The author was very explicit as she expatiated on the need for anyone to make a right career decision and the dangers of choosing a wrong career.”

The reviewer explained further, “There are so many secondary students who do not know exactly what they want in life as they graduate to the higher learning field. Most graduates today are practising a profession they never studied in the university. The book is also for parents and guardians. Most parents make career choices for their children and end up causing havoc for them. Parents must first identify what profession their children desire to become and support them, rather than dictate to them.”

Ugonabo also charged the Lagos state ministry of education to include the book in the secondary school curriculum, as the book will be helpful to students who are perplexed in making a right career choice. He called on the Lagos state ministry of education to include the book in the curriculum, because it would serve as a directive for them in choosing a career.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the event, Mr. Donatus Obike, noted that the author was an inspiration to up-and-coming authors, stressing that they should endeavour to digest the book in order to acquire more knowledge from the author.

“This book is a must-read for everyone. The value is inexhaustible. I have taken my time to read and discovered that every page illustrates something interesting about life. The author is a personality of intelligence, vast experience. So anyone who hasn’t read the book, sis missing out in this transforming process,” he said.

For the Chief Launcher, Engineer Dominic Okafor, the content of the book couldn’t be over emphasised, for speed was required in everything we do. What’s more, “I am delighted to be part of the unveiling of this great book. The author is my elder sister, and she has possessed this philanthropic lifestyle and impactful character right from our childhood days.

“She is always eager to teach, give motivational talks and make a life-changing impact on people. This the second book she has authored and I must say that people should lookout for more motivational books soon.”

While expressing gratitude on the success of the book launch, the author said, “I have been an entrepreneur for over 25 years, and, in my years of entrepreneurial practice, I discovered that numerous graduates in the corporate industry today, are not practicing exactly what they studied back in the university. This was what ignited the passion in me to write the book.

“It is saddening that the labour system do not encourage them by providing the job vacancy they need to practice their core profession, and this explains why I always encourage young graduates to take up an entrepreneurship skill that is relative to their career instead of waiting for white collar jobs that are hard to find.

“Currently, I run a blog which is basically on skills acquisition and it is targeted to everyone, including secondary schools students.”