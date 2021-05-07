Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has admonished security operatives investigating recent attacks perpetrated nationwide on government facilities to speed up the process.

The governor said the public is desirous of knowing the truth about those behind the mayhem visited on government property across the country and sponsors of the security breaches.

He said speeding up the investigation and making the outcome known to the public would help government find lasting solution to cases of insecurity that have recently caused a lot of tension in the country.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachuku, yesterday, quoted the governor as stating these on a television programme on Wednesday.

The Imo governor reiterated that unveiling the faces behind the security breaches across the country had become critical, noting that the attacks were targeted at the government of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with the intension of discrediting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Governor Uzodimma also took time to explain that despite the recent security breaches experienced in Imo State, the citizenry are happy with the government of the day, having seen the truth in the policy direction as far as development is concerned. He said those insinuating that there is tension in Imo State were part of the people who have been working hard, using all forms of strategy, to distract and discredit the government of the day. Uzodimma added that he swore to an oath of office to protect the lives and property of the people, and that nothing will make him not to live by the oath of office he took. He used the opportunity to tell the people to go about their normal business, promising that not again will Imo State be haven for criminals and other forms of criminality.”