Creative Xpressions International Learning Centre (CXILC), a media and education consulting firm and organizers of Spelling Bee Bayelsa, has announced has secured a deal with Century Group, a leading oil and gas infrastructure company with headquarters in Lagos, for the 2021 edition of Spelling Bee Bayelsa scheduled to take place on the 7th and 8th October.

A statement by Acquah Nana Yeboah, Publicity Manager, Spelling Bee stated that Century Group emphasized how the objectives of Spelling Bee Bayelsa fits into its Corporate Social Responsibility anchored on four pillars namely – Education, Human Capacity Development, Health and the Environment.

According to Yeboah, the partnership will see Century Group become the frontline sponsor of Spelling Bee Bayelsa 2021, amidst other associate sponsors and partners.

Yeboah disclosed that as a frontline sponsor, Century Group will be the major financial contributor in the 2021 edition of the event which has been tagged “The Wonder Bee.”

Ken Harris, Head, Corporate Communications at Century Group said the company that the process leading to the Spelling Bee finale will be transparent and credible to all stakeholders, especially the participants; and that it will become a recognized platform of excellence associated with the Niger Delta.

“it is a great avenue to be a part of the building process of the next generation of informed and responsible citizens that do not only take action but also appreciate the meaning and consequences of those actions,” he added.

Commenting on the sponsorship deal, Dr Ebidenyefa Tarila-Nikade, Centre Director of CXI Learning Centre and Programme Lead of Spelling Bee Bayelsa, expressed delight over the partnership.

“It gives credibility to our work. It is the first time we are clinching a deal with a corporate organization as big as Century Group. It is a great morale booster which would open more doors of collaborations and partnerships with Corporate Nigeria for the Spelling Bee brand in subsequent annual editions.”

Spelling Bee Bayelsa is an annual educational event that commands a wide following within Bayelsa and its environs. Since its inception, over 2,000 children have gone through the programme with a good number of them receiving educational support, scholarship opportunities, and learning materials for their educational pursuit.

