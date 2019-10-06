Christy Anyanwu

Turban is an essential fashion accessory in the wardrobe of every woman. This fashion item once associated mainly with Muslim women is now getting popular with non-Muslim ladies. Simply put, everybody wears it now. From classy babes to trendy young ladies and stylish madams. Women who want to look beautiful or stand-out all wear and accessorize with it.

In recent interaction with Sunday Sun, Mrs Amina Ladidi Suleiman, creative director of Mina Ladi Luxury, a front-line haute couture label based in Lekki, Lagos, explained the growing popularity of turban among non-Muslim ladies: “The days of the plain velvet turban are numbered for both the creative designer and the discerning client. We are leaving that behind and switching to mix and match with other fabrics like silk, damask, lace, Lycra, scuba, taffeta and others.

“We are no longer limited to the tie and wrap around turban. It is now chic and convenient to wear. You can use it for corporate events, offices and so on. Even in private spaces. And we now make them in different styles.”

According to her, some turbans look like fascinator. It could even be made in the mold of autogele. They are handcrafted with different appliques and embellishments and come out very dressy, stylish and trendy. She added: “You could wear them to parties or weddings. You don’t have to worry yourself about trying to tie or style it. It is already styled. Just put it on the same way you wear your wig or weave-on.”