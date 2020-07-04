The existence of the society and fashion in Africa is strongly hinged on culture and tradition.

Most of the fashion trends at the moment are mere comebacks from history. So, basically, we are merely repeating history.

This is what “Ola House of Accessories” seeks to recreate: taking history and adding a little spice to make it Afrocentric. According to the Creative Director, Njoku Amarachukwu Chiemena, whose brand is made up of versatile pieces and focuses on the modern day woman, people still want to look good while also very much in tune with the harsh realities economically. Afrocentric pieces are a sure way to look chic and stylish.

Most of her pieces consist of vintage beads such as corals, ivory corals, shells, agates, and tassels creating timeless pieces that are versatile and can be styled differently to different locations.