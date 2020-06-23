Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the increasing cases of the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic in Plateau State, a pressure group, Plateau, Our Heritage, (POH) has called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to consider more stringent measures to fight the virus in the state.

The group, in a press statement signed by the Chairman, Hon. Alex Kwapnoe and Convener, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong said the lifting of the lockdown imposed on the State by the Governor, was greeted with joy and fulfillment on account of freedom that accompanied the decision.

They noted with dismay the flagrant abused of the government’s humane gesture which was been witnessed across the state as more cases are being reported daily.

“As a group, we welcomed the decision and saw it as a well thought out move, considering how the total lockdown adversely affected the economic, social, religious, cultural and other means of livelihood of the people.

“The Governor’s decision, which we thought could be beneficial, has turned out to be abused owing to carelessness, negligence and total noncompliance to health protocols advise as well as other government directives which has led to the astronomical rise in number of cases in the State in a geometric progression.”

The statement said the spike in the confirm cases is worrisome considering the public health threat it potent to the State and the citizens.

It calls for urgent and strategic measures to be further put in place to reverse the upward curve before the State becomes more vulnerable.

The group said, it listened vividly to the statement of the Governor in the Press Conference where he stated “that citizens must take responsibility of their health security in terms of the prevailing health concerns”.

“We are disturbed at the current rise of COVID-19 in the state, we are however, not calling on the Government to thinker with total lockdown again in the State though it reserves the right to do so depending on the prevailing situation on ground.

“As a group, we advised that Government should place a minimum of 30 Day ban on Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operation in the State; Set up functional Patrol Teams comprising of VIOs, Police, Road safety and environmental sanitation staff etc.

” Ensure face masks are properly used and defaulters be sanctioned accordingly and expeditiously too; Enforcement of protocol should be properly monitored and supervised; Government should retain ban on beer parlours and gardens; Taxi Operators should not pick more than 3 passengers at a given time and enact intense punitive measures for defaulters and collaborators – those who wilfully – look the other way among the enforcers.”

The group called on all citizens to be more cautious, adhere to all health measures advised diligently and obey all government directives aimed at preventing further escalation and containment of the virus.”