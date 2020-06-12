Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has disclosed that plans are in advanced stage in its preparation for taking precision measures within the high-burden local government areas identified.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and PTF chairman on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the daily briefing yesterday.

The government had three weeks back identified nine densely populated “high burden” local government areas, which could be candidates for “precision” lockdown measures. It did not say where they were located.

Mustapha said: “The strategy will be unfolded in due course. We are also emphasizing risk communication and community engagement in a sustainable manner.”

He, therefore, urged state governments to reach out to traditional, religious and community leaders for dialogue and education, with the major message to assume ownership, behavioural change and take responsibility.

Mustapha said the PTF was concerned over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He said: “Nigeria witnessed a spike in number of confirmed cases when the number of recorded cases jumped to 663 on Tuesday, 9th June, 2020. This number gives us cause for concern as a task force and as a nation,” he said.

He reiterated that a great majority of Nigerians were still susceptible to COVID-19 and cautioned that it may be more deadly, if citizens allowed it to transmit easily among the people.

“That admonition remains very valid and we still underscore vigilance and self-preservation,” he added.

The SGF stated that the PTF would continue to monitor the level of activities and compliance with the guidelines nationwide and consultations would continue with the team of governors appointed by the National Economic Council (NEC) to interface with the PTF.

“The PTF will re-emphasize its appeal to governments at the sub-national level as well as our security agencies to enforce the guidelines and protocols firmly.

“The PTF would also be meeting with the heads of these agencies to further fine-tune strategies to ensure compliance,” he said.

The SGF said, as Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day, they must continue to observe the guidelines: “The PTF urges that we should celebrate in a solemn and reflective manner. We must ensure that our goal is to stay alive and remain COVID-19-free.

“Let the date be a reminder of the reality of our times, the disrupting effects of COVID-19, the realisation that we are faced with a new normal and the necessity for us to individually and collectively prepare ourselves to conquer this pandemic.”