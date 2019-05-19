Founder of dance group, Spirit of David, Segun Lawal, has taken the message of dance to the church.

Organised in collaboration with The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), the programme is also aimed at developing the youth of various churches on content and context development.

Speaking on the programme, Lawal stated: “As a result of our convictions and the call on our lives, we feel the urgency to impart our experience and skills on talented persons in churches across Lagos. The need to be professional, unique and anointed cannot be overstated in today’s ever-dynamic, artistic world.”

One of the facilitators, popular music producer, Olumide Ogunade aka ID Cabassa, said it’s a privilege to be part of the project, as he believes that tutoring church youths on talent development will be of great benefit to the society.