From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, expressed the concern over the keeping of remains for too long in mortuaries in Igboland, urging the people to put a stop to it.

The group said spirits of several unburied persons were hovering over Igboland possessing young men and women and driving them into immoral and criminal activities.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, who stated this in a statement said the current practice was a negation of what was practiced in the past when the dead were buried within two days among the Igbo.

Linking most of the evils taking place at present in Igboland to non observance of proper burial tradition, he said: “MASSOB laments over the increased decay and rot in our society, the criminal tendencies, immoral exhibitions and lots of traditional/ cultural values in Igbo land are all caused by the neglect of rendering traditional burial rites to the departed ones.”

He said because of the reckless keeping of corpses in mortuaries and its effect on the people, the group embarked on consultation with critical stakeholders, including traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders, to find ways of curtailing the trend to save Igboland from calamities.

“Igbo land has turned into an unredeemed societal menace because of keeping corpses too long in the mortuaries before their actual traditional burial rites. The spirit of unburied dead persons usually possess the young men and women of our present generation into societal immoral and criminal activities.

The spirit of unburied people hover around the society where they once lived because they are not accorded their proper traditional burial rites. MASSOB will never relent in exposing this neglected societal evil in Igbo land. We urge the Igbo traditional and religious leaders to commence the process of implementing the initial traditional burial rites practiced by our forefathers.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.