Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As Nigeria grapples with economic and security problems, the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, has proferred solution to the problem; explaining that it is only through sustained spirituality that the country could wriggle out of such snags.

AMORC added that the massive exodus of young Nigerians in especially through the Mediterranean sea in search of greener pastures could be attributed to the poor state of the economy.

Its Grand Administrator and Director, Supreme Board, Dr.Kenneth Idiodi, who spoke yesterday at this year’s Northern Zonal Conclave held in Abuja, advised citizens to demonstrate love for one another for the sake of national unity.

He said: “There is need to enhance our sense of values based on spirituality irrespective of our religion and tribes for the nation to enjoy the natural and human resources it is blessed with.

“Let us make Nigeria a place that will be very inviting for our sons and daughters who are abroad to come back home to help to build the nation.

“We should enhance our sense of values based on spirituality, resolve to build a nation where peace and justice shall rain and also contribute our own development quotas not just for ourselves but for generation yet unborn.

“Placing emphasises on doing the right thing at the right time in order to get the right result so that truly as God has blessed Nigeria with abundant natural and human resource, these blessings will be seen and enjoyed.

“If we place spirituality first in everything we are doing then religious difference will be harmonized, killings will stop, we will be aware that we are on earth for one another, not just for Nigeria but for your fellow human beings, the interest of the common humanity can.