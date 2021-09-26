By Christy Anyanwu

The COVID-19 lock down of last year rejuvenated the artistic creativity of designers. These creative minds showed that they could produce exciting designs with hand-dyed adire in organza and cotton fabric.

It was also an opportunity to artistic expression to the sense and more of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement that swept through America and several European cities.

The adire designs also promoted the goal of the #EndSARS protests that rocked Lagos. The laid back designs connote comfort, style and fit that blend in a splash of colours.

