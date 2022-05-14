By Sunday Ani

Last Saturday, The Sun Publishing Limited made another big statement in the media landscape. It was the day The Sun celebrated 26 stars at the 19th edition of The Sun Awards.

The ceremony, which has, over time, become the biggest media event in Africa, celebrated 26 outstanding Nigerians, for remarkably distinguishing themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

On that special day, the venue of the prestigious award, the Expo Hall of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was filled to the brim, with guests from all walks of life. It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society. Governors, state and federal legislators, politicians across party lines, captains of industry, business moguls, entertainment gurus and academics, among others, were in attendance. And the paraphernalia of some state governments were literally moved to the award venue, thus underscoring the importance of prestigious annual event.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Indeed, the Imo, Bauchi and Lagos State Government Houses were virtually relocated to the venue of the event as the three state chief executives physically graced the occasion with a retinue of their top functionaries and associates. Although the governors of Ebonyi and Borno States were not physically present, top government delegations from both states attended.

The hall was exquisitely decorated in red and white colours and bouquets of beautiful flowers. The Sun hospitality culture was evident as the tables were richly decorated with both popular and exotic drinks.

It was also a day of fashion. The creative prowess of local fashion designers was showcased as guests strutted their stuff and displayed their costumes of different colours. Of course, many turned out in beautiful foreign attire, looking like film stars. A whiff of perfumes was ever present.

The stage and light effects were world class. Intermittently, the colours and illumination level changed, producing alluring aesthetics. Looking up, you saw tiny objects twinkling like a galaxy of stars. Perhaps, it could not have been different. After all, it was the day The Sun celebrated the stars. It was, indeed, a beauty to behold.

The array of automobiles, ranging from the latest sports cars to SUVs that flooded the car parks was a pointer to the fact that an unusual event was taking place at the ever busy hotel. The managers of the facility certainly had a hectic day attending to the guests who had started coming in as early as 4pm.

It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour, excellence and honour. Though it was a night event, The Sun shone irresistibly while the occasion lasted.

The Sun Awards have been held consistently for the past 19 years. Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which halted economic, political, religious and social events all over the world, The Sun Awards remained unstoppable.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A virtual edition, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria, still held to the amazement of the public.

The 26 people that were honoured at the awards included the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, (Man of the Year); Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Governor of the Year); Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, (Political Icon), and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum (Courage in Leadership).

Also honoured were the Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Emmanuel Mbaka, MD/CEO, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banking Icon of the Decade); Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Minister of Labour & Employment and his counterpart in Transportation, Dr. Chris Ngige, and Hon Chibuike Amaechi, respectively (Public Service Icon); wife of the Abia State Governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu (Most Supportive First Lady) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Also in the business categories were the Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries, Emmanuel Iheagwazi, and Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceuticals Limited, Chief Ebuka Okafor, (Industrialist of the Year); Chairman, CDV Properties & Development Limited, Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited, Chief Okey Nzenwa, (Investor of the Year) and Chairman, De Chico Group, Chief Benson Madubuko, (Entrepreneur of the Year).

Others were High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Bisi Akande and Col. Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement); Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, who clinched the Sports Personality of the Year, as well as the Chairman, Corinthia Hotel & Suites, Augustine Okoro, who was crowned the Hospitality Personality of the Year.

Setting the tone of the event was the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who insisted that the award was a celebration of determination, excellence, hard work and accomplishments.

He noted that the 26 Nigerians that were honoured at the event had distinguished themselves in various spheres of human endeavours. “They cut across politics, trade and industry, real estate, sports, entertainment, hospitality, humanitarian services, public service, investment, banking and others. These men and women have proved that things can work in Nigeria, irrespective of our challenges. We call them the shining stars. Stars naturally shine. When a star is, therefore, qualified with the word “shining,” that means that it is extraordinarily bright. That goes for the people we are honouring. By what they have done for the socio-economic and political development of the country, they shine like a thousand stars, giving the people hope for a better Nigeria. We commend them.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of The Sun Publishing Limited, I am delighted to welcome you to the 19th Edition of The Sun Awards. We appreciate your presence tonight. We are grateful that at a political season and a time of other serious government, business and personal engagements, you have spared your precious time to celebrate with us. Thank you so much,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the Senate Chief Whip and Publisher, Sun Publishing Limited, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the annual The Sun Awards as a source of unity in Nigeria as the awardees include people from all walks of life, tribe and tongue, even as he charged the recipients to evolve the spirit of national unity as a key for national development.

Neya Orji Uzor Kalu, a lawyer, who delivered the opening remarks on behalf of her father and founder of The Sun Publishing Limited, described the award recipients as symbols of true Nigerian story of hard work, resilience and excellence, having excelled in their various life endeavours.

Dr. Kalu commended the award winners for being singled out among 200 million Nigerians and charged them to keep the fire burning. “I congratulate all the award recipients. Singling them out of 200 million Nigerians is an indication that there is something significant about them. I must say that it is one thing to win an award and another thing to maintain the standard that earns one an award. The onus is, therefore, on the award winners to continue doing their best in order not to descend from the point of excellence to a lower pedestal. They must remain great ambassadors of Nigeria and do everything to ensure that the things that earned them these awards are maintained,” he said.

He stressed that the task of nation building was a collective one, especially now that the country is experiencing some difficulties. He called on all hands to be on deck to ensure that the current challenges facing the country were surmounted. “We will overcome our challenges when we collectively and sincerely tackle them, no matter our status in the society,” he said.

He charged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patriotism, selflessness and nationalism, irrespective of differences in tribe and language, as the only way to salvage Nigeria from its current challenges.

“Let us stand together as Nigerians. Let us work together to deliver a better society, where our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home. It is something we can do. It is something we must do,” he submitted.

Chairman of the event and Methodist Bishop, Sunday Onuoha, also called on Nigerians to live in peace and harmony, noting that irrespective of tribe, culture, language or faith, it is God that has put all Nigerians together for a purpose.

He noted that in his many years of travelling and working with different people across Nigeria, he has discovered that the only recipe for peace was to stop harping on the things that divide Nigerians and concentrate more on those things that unite them.

Bishop Onuoha decried the bloodshed occasioned by banditry, insurgency and kidnapping among other crimes in the country, saying it was time for Nigeria to heal.

“Our nation has witnessed so much bloodshed. We have seen brutal banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other sundry crimes. A time has come when righteousness should prevail in this nation. Nigeria, our country, needs healing. Our healing is anchored on equity, justice, fairness and freedom. Peace and unity must reign. The closing verse of our National Anthem says it all: ‘One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.’ This is our creed. We must embrace it and live it,” he stated.

He commended The Sun Newspapers, organisers of the event, for maintaining the highest standard in its selection process over the past 19 years.

“Over the years, I have followed The Sun Awards with so much admiration. I have followed how The Sun painstakingly, every year, selects people for various awards. Their choices have been quite good. The setting is always right. And the attendance is superb.

“I have seen The Sun Awards evolving from a sole award ceremony of Man of the Year award to a multifaceted award ceremony. The Sun, in its awards, has enlarged the themes and plots of the Nigerian success story, and by extension, the African success story in a globalized world, where Africa remains the new frontier of growth and development. The Sun Awards ceremony has unconsciously engendered the ethics of hard work among Nigerians, as people look forward to being called to stand before the world and be garlanded,” he said.

The night was not only about handing out awards and honours to those who deserved them; it was also a time to relax to some good music by a live band, the Heroes Band. And popular songster, Teni Apata capped the event with her sonorous melodies of scintillating tunes, which pierced through the hearts of many, who could not but jump on their feet to dance along with the musician, amid thunderous cheers.

The event kicked off properly at 7:44pm with popular television host and film maker, Frank Edoho of ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’ fame at the centre stage as master of ceremony. He quickly set out the rules that guided how the awardees would conduct themselves as they approached the stage to receive the awards. Of course, he cracked some ribs with his top level jokes.

Gov Umahi, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, said that it is possible to build a greater Nigeria with visionary leadership and unity among the people. His position was corroborated by the transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who noted also that Nigerians could create a new vision with good leadership.

Receiving the award, Uzodimma expressed delight for the unique award, even as he described The Sun as is the most widely read newspaper that reports authoritatively.

He said: “I want to appreciate my wife who accompanied me to this place and the people of Imo for giving me the opportunity to serve. I also thank the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving me the opportunity to serve my people. I am very glad. I am a man of faith. This is an endorsement from God. I want you to pray for Imo for the recent challenges of insecurity contrived by the political opponents to stop us from moving, but by the Grace of God, we shall continue to move.”

Imo State women in the hall sang and danced while celebrating their governor who they said had done so much in so short a time despite the challenges and propaganda against him by the opposition.

In his comment after the award, Gov Sanwo-Olu said: “We have been receiving awards but The Sun award is the award. We do not take it lightly at all. It is a call to do more. I dedicate the award to the entire people of Lagos State.”

Other recipients of The Sun Awards took turns to eulogise the prestigious recognition, describing it as a tonic of encouragement to do more.

Chief Bisi Akande, pioneer National Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Osun State; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Chief Raymond Dokpesi; and Col. Sani Bello, who were recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards, described the award as a great honour to them.

Akande said he was honoured and humbled that The Sun recognised and honoured him for his contributions to national development.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, who was represented by his daughter, thanked The Sun for the award, and said the honour was worth appreciating.

Col Bello, also represented by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, expressed appreciation to The Sun for the award, while Chief Dokpesi, who was equally represented by his wife, also praised the award.

In his response, Dr Ngige said the award would spur him to serve the country better. Ngige, who announced his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election, also urged Nigerians to pray earnestly for the realisation of their dreams next year, even as he dedicated the award to his late parents and his immediate family members.

Toyin Saraki, wife of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who received the Humanitarian Service Icon, expressed appreciation to The Sun for the award and said she was proud to be a product of the Nigerian dream.

“I stand before you as a daughter of Nigeria, a sister and a mother in this country. I am happy to be able to stand as a product of the Nigerian dream of education, rights, equity and the prospects of a better future for every Nigerian citizen.

“I have dedicated my life since 1999 to be the voice of the mothers and all women, and we have seen progress from one in six deaths when I started my foundation, to one in 20 deaths today. That progress is still not enough, but I hope that you would all join me in making a better Nigeria for every single citizen, no matter where they find themselves,” she said.

In her remarks after receiving the award, Senator Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District, said: “I want to express my gratitude to The Sun management for finding me worthy of this very prestigious award. For me, the essence of living is to impact on the lives of the downtrodden and that has actually made me invest most of my time and money in the less privileged. I would like to appreciate my Senate President for his support which has made what I do possible. I dedicate the award to the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District and to ask everyone to put me in prayers as I have declared to re-contest election to the Senate.”

Adeduntan expressed gratitude to The Sun even as he described the award as very encouraging and a motivation for him to do more.

In his speech, the Senate President, Lawan, eulogised the Ninth National Assembly for its courage to pass several critical legislations that proved difficult for the previous legislatures to pass.

He further said: “I am sure the award was given to me because I have been in the National Assembly for more than two decades. This award means that The Sun has been able to see what the legislature is doing. The Ninth National Assembly has done a lot towards national development. I learnt a lot from the former president of the Senate, David Mark.

“The Ninth National Assembly stands out for passing critical legislations that were difficult to pass or those that when passed were not signed by Mr. President. I want to thank the Chief Whip of the Senate. He is a very straightforward person who does not spare anybody, including the Senate president. He has helped the National assembly attain stability.”

Expressing delight in the award, Governor Mohammed said: “I thank The Sun for this award. As a journalist, I know what it means. I will not take the award for granted; I will not disappoint. I will always cherish it.”

In her speech, the Most Supportive First Lady, Mrs. Ikpeazu, also said: “I want to thank The Sun Newspaper for this award. It is an encouragement for me to do more. It is also to be considered as a community award because many people are involved. I want to thank the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the most supportive husband. I want to also acknowledge the sickle cell warriors and all the workers and donors that helped to make the projects that I’m doing possible.”

Winner of the Sports Personality of the Year and Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, expressed gratitude to his state Governor, Douye Diri, whose support has earned him the award.

He said: “I used to tell my athletes to do their best because they wouldn’t know when anybody is watching. And it is obvious that The Sun Newspaper has been watching us. I thank The Sun management and staff for this recognition.”

Winner of the Industrialist of the Year, Chief Okafor thanked the Sun for the award, saying, “It is a big milestone to us and we will do more to ensure that this year, we will make 70 per cent of the pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.”

Chief Benson Madubuko, winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year said the award was a challenge for him to do more. “I am highly delighted to receive this award. I thank the management of The Sun for this honour. I see it as a challenge because to whom much is given, much is expected. This will definitely challenge me to do more,” he said.

The icing on the cake was the performance of celebrated singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, who thrilled the audience. Many couldn’t resist her delivery, so they put on their dancing shoes.