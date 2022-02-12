From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Registered voters are not turning up in some units in Karu local government area to vote officials into the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Parties agents blame the low turn out on Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for not carrying out enough sensitization on the new units created

Statistics from INEC shows that 14 political parties and 472 candidates are participating in the election.

At the Karu Primary Healthcare

polling unit number 038, an electoral officer, Ahmed Bade said even though they turned up on time to commence the election, as at 10:30am, none of the six voters registered at the unit had turned up.

“So far we are having very low turnout. As you can see this place is a new polling unit. I am very sure most of the voters are not even aware of this particular unit. I think that is just the reason why we have low turn out. We have about six registered voters in this unit. And none has appeared.”

Chris Ndubisi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent blamed the confusion on the new unit created.

He said: “For now nothing is happening because this a new polling unit which was created out of the previous one, 031. This is 038, you know those are supposed to vote here will first go to the previous unit before they refer them here. That is the major reason we have not seen anyone.

“The blame should go to INEC. They didn’t carry out voters sensitization. Those that are supposed to vote in this unit should have been informed either through text message or any other means, to let them know that their name is in this

new polling unit.“

For Gabin Sahad, AA agent on his part commended INEC officials and security agents for turning up on time and waiting patiently for people to come cast their vote.

Luca Benard the All Progressive Congress (APC) agent blamed the loss turn out on lack of restriction of movement.

“I think one of the major issue that is actually affecting voters here is the splitting of unit. Most of the voters don’t know the unit where they will vote. Because, about three to five persons have actually been here and we reffered them to another unit.

“I think was one of the issue that is actually causing low turn out is the none restriction of the movement. Movement should have been restricted because as it is everybody is thinking of his or her daily bread. So if there is no movement restriction most people will actually go to work because the people feel they have not really benefited from the system.

“Most people are hungry for a bette government and so they are going about their daily activities. INEC actually did their part but the issue of non-restriction contributed to low turn out.”

At Old Chief Palace polling unit, 004, Karu ward, Nnaemeka Anyawu Lionel, a serving corper and assistant presiding officer 3, blamed the late start of voting on delay in security personnel to convey them to the polling unit.

He said: “We were delayed because of lack of adequate security to convey us to this place that is why did not start early.

“So far the process has been successful at least there is no complain yet. Everybody is happy and are doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Asked why there was only one Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), at the polling unit, he the unit with just 850 registered voters didn’t need more than one.

He said: There is only one BVAS machine here because all polling units are using one. That’s how it is. It depends on the number of the crowd. For instance in the 006 polling unit, they have almost 6000 accredited voters, so they have more than two BVAS machine there. We are only 850 registered voters here that is why we have only one BVAS machine.”

As at 8am, the election materials had be disbursed at the LEA primary school, Karu.