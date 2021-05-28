Tarere Obaigbo, popularly called Oreime, convener of the bimonthly spoken word event, The Gathering Africa, and daughter of veteran journalist and novelist, Aoiri Obaigbo, has won the fourth edition of Miss Nigeria pageant.

She won the honour on Sunday, 16th of May, 2021, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos Nigeria. The representative from Edo State emerged the winner from the over 3000 contestants on parade. She will now represent Nigeria on the world stage.

Tarere is an advocate of environmental responsibility, as she is involved in environmental awareness groups, like Ecoprolive, and empowerment initiatives, like F4A Initiative. Her project, The Gathering, has been an empowerment platform for spoken word artists and remains an area in which the new Mrs Nigeria plans to make a difference.