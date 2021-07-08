From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that sponsored media attacks on his person and government will not stop him from advocating for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

Governor Ortom whom stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists at the Makurdi Airport on his return from a private visit to his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Emmanuel Udom, insisted that the attacks are being sponsored by persons who want to see the continuation of impunity and injustice in the country and have vowed to descend on anyone who dares to speak against evil.

Ortom added that separationist and secessionist agitations by Nigerians were fuelled by marginalization of other parts of the country in key decisions and lopsided appointments among other perceived forms of impunity anchored by the presidency.

He said as one who was popularly elected and reelected by Benue people, he would continue to speak out even when others keep quiet.

“In politics, you will always expect attack from your opponents. Even when there’s nothing to say, they will find a way to portray you as a bad person in order to generate discussion and try to castigate you and make you feel bad before the people. But I’ve always said I’ll not be distracted.

“My stand against the injustice, unfairness and inequity that is going on by the federal government of Nigeria, headed by the presidency has orchestrated the renewed attack on me. They feel that they will send a narrative that will impact negatively on me, but I think that our people are wiser, more than what they think.

“And I’m more committed, even with the attacks, I’m more committed to ensuring that we have justice, without justice, there can be no peace in the land. And I’m more prepared, just like Martin Luther said; “if I keep quiet in the face of injustice, then I am worse than the people who perpetrate the injustice.” And I am not prepared to be part of that, my people require justice.

I’m appealing and begging the presidency and those people who are not happy with the kinds of things I say to ensure that they give justice to my people. If they feel offended, I’m more offended than them and I will not be distracted by what they say. That alone will not make me to be silent. I will continue to say it as long as God gives me the strength and the spirit to continue in this life. I will continue to say that this presidency has murdered justice, murdered equity, have murdered fairness in this country,” Ortom said.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Governor said people are free to defect to any political party of their choice and at anytime, but when such defections are meant to shield such persons from prosecution, it becomes questionable.

While reacting to a question about his plan after 2023, Governor Ortom said he would love to go back to his farm which he started since year 2000, adding however that God in whom he trusts would decide his fate when the time comes.

The Governor who also spoke on the recently reconstituted and inaugurated Benue State Council on Privatisation, Commercialisation of Enterprises, said the State Government would go ahead with the exercise to rejuvenate moribund industries in the state.

