From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said sponsored media attacks on his person and government will not stop him from advocating justice, equity and fairness for his state and oppressed Nigerians.

The governor stated this, yesterday, while addressing journalists at the Makurdi Airport on his return from a visit to Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He alleged that attacks against him are sponsored by persons who want to see the continuation of impunity and injustice in the country and who have vowed to descend on anyone who dares to speak against evil.

Ortom said ongoing separatist and secessionist agitations by Nigerians were fuelled by the marginalisation of other parts of the country in key appointments and decisions by the Federal Government.

He said as one popularly elected and reelected by Benue people, he would continue to speak out even when others keep quiet.

“In politics, you will always expect attack from your opponents. Even when there’s nothing to say, they will find a way to portray you as a bad person in order to generate discussion and try to castigate you and make you feel bad before the people. But I’ve always said I’ll not be distracted. My stand against injustice, unfairness and inequity that is going on by the Federal Government headed by the presidency has orchestrated the renewed attack on me. They feel that they will send a narrative that will impact negatively on me, but I think that our people are wiser, more than what they think.

“Even with the attacks, I am more committed to ensuring that we have justice; without justice, there can be no peace in the land. And I am more prepared, just like Martin Luther said ‘if I keep quiet in the face of injustice, then I am worse than the people who perpetrate the injustice.’ And I am not prepared to be part of that, my people require justice.

“I am appealing and begging the presidency and those people who are not happy with the kind of things I say to ensure that they give justice to my people. If they feel offended, I’m more offended than them, and I will not be distracted by what they say. That alone will not make me to be silent. I will continue to say it as long as God gives me the strength and the spirit to continue in this life. I will continue to say that this presidency has murdered justice, equity and murdered fairness in this country.”

On recent defections, the governor said people were free to defect to political parties of their choices and at anytime but that when such defections are meant to shield such persons from prosecution, it becomes questionable.

