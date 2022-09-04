From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Violence has marred the Enugu West zonal meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

The incident occurred while the monthly meeting was holding at the Awgu party headquarters of the senatorial district.

Sunday Sun gathered that trouble started while the zonal vice chairman of the party, Chief Okey Ozoani, presided over the meeting.

Midway, some persons who were not part of the meeting stormed the venue and seized the microphone from a party official that was speaking.

They accused the party leader, Ozoani, of highhandedness and not sharing some money raised for the party.

The intruders demanded that the zonal chairman must step aside or a vote of no confidence passed on him.

In the ensuing shouting match, sporadic gunshots came from the surroundings, indicating that the people were not alone and so, meant business.

A witness told our correspondent that at that point, Ozoani made his way out of the place as other chieftains of the party scampered for safety. The meeting came to an abrupt end.

“What happened was that the zonal chairman had been trampling on people; he would treat people as if they didn’t matter. Last month, the zone was given about N1.7m but he ended up giving each of the five local government chapters N100, 000 and N20, 000 each to some of his men. So, he shared about N700, 000 and pocketed N1millon.

“That was what happened. The people are tired of his antics and they expressed it,” the party official said.

There was no official statement from the party at press time.