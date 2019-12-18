Bolaji Okunola

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has launched the “Adopt Campaign” initiative to support athletes who will be making Nigeria proud at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The initiative, which was held Monday night at the Civic Centre Lagos, was inspired by Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, business mogul, Kessington Adebutu, General Manager, Super Sports West Africa, Felix Awogu, His Royal Highness, Prince Adesegun Oniru, Secretary General, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Banji Oladapo and host of others who took delightfulness in adopting past and present Olympian.

Reacting to the huge support by the top philanthropists, Dare said the ministry has decided to bring in the private sector to share ideas for mutually beneficial collaborations.

He further revealed the initiative would provide a platform for conversations with the minister and senior management staff of the ministry as well as an opportunity to listen and key into the ministry’s new initiative.

He said: “It is written somewhere in the scripture that ’to him that is joined to the living, there is hope.’ And because we are alive, we will represent hope to who needs it most. I thank you immensely that you are partnering us to do that. The hope of the athletes is to be at the Olympics, or world championship for their sport; to stand on the podium and fly their country’s flag. They want to be the reasons why Nigeria’s flag should be hoisted and the national anthem is sung while the world watches.

“This is their reward; but it is also our honour and prestige, and pride among nations. It is this hope that drives them to invest in themselves, to work hard, to endure all odds and try to surmount every challenge.

“The adoption programme is our baby- all of us. By it, we hope to change the narrative about sports in Nigeria. While what we are doing here tonight has the feel of a pilot programme to it, we are hard at work to institutionalise frame work-works that will ensure that individuals and corporate organisations get value whatever that pit in sports. Along this line, I’m glad to inform you that we are working with the NESG to revolutionise Nigeria’s sports sector,” he said.

In a similar vein, past Olympians, Nwankwo Kanu, Falilat Ogunkoya, Odunayo Adekuoroye and host of others mount the podium to share their Olympics experience, while Dare Art Alade and 9ice thrilled audience with music as adopted Olympians walked away with smile.