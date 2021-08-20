From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The wife of Edo Governor, Besty Obaseki, yesterday, said that sporting activities would help to reduce the scourge of irregular migration among the girl-child in the state.

She stated this during the official Logo unveiling of Besty Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) 2021, at the New Festival Hall Benin.

According to her, “Today indeed is a great day of joy for me and I want to congratulate every Edo young woman and very Edo mother because the mothers are going to happy to find that their is a better environment for their children to thrive.

“Before the first four years of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo led administration, human trafficking and irregular immigration had put Edo in the number one position in world map, but with the intervention of Besty angel’s shelter initiatives, Edo lady mechanic and Edojob among others.

“The government is doing all manner of training skills centers and with the intervention of our international agencies we’ve been training our young boys and girls to give them hope and confidence that they can make it here and earn decent living.

“We all know that sports is one area that is so youth friendly, so it’s very easy to get our youth interested in sports, especially now with female football league well known around the world and state.

“We are doing today’s unveiling to assure our young girls that they have another opportunity to actualized your dreams and to make a good living also to make a name.

“So as we do yearly tournaments, we are going to be attracting girls from all over the state and exposed them to professionals in football, she said.

However, the governor’s wife said that the tournament is slated for Sept. 26 to 3rd of Oct., 2021, with 12 teams participating in the tournament.

Also speaking, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended the wife of the governor for her laudable initiatives geared towards eradicating the menace and violence against the the girl child.

“Our target is to make sure that Edo did not surface again in the world map in terms human trafficking and irregular migration he said.