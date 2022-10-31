Patrick Onyedum, Chairman of the Anambra Sports Development Commission (ASDC), has commended Anambra Angels, the state Volleyball team for their performance at the just-concluded Volleyball Championship in Kaduna.

The Angels won third place at the tournament after playing five games with three wins and two loses

Onyedum, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, thanked the players and officials for their determination and patriotic zeal which made them sponsor themselves to the competition, in spite of the challenges.

“I want to congratulate the Anambra Volleyball team, the Anambra Angels, for their performance at the just concluded Kaduna tournament.

“The association managed to sponsor themselves to the competition and this was because I had not assumed office at the time they were preparing.

“But, they not only participated, they also did well; we have seen their desire to make Anambra proud; we shall give volleyball special attention and support them.

“It is good to note that apart from emerging third place winners, one of our players won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in the female category, this simply means that they have the potential to be great,” he said.

The Anambra girls suffered a walkover in their first match against Bauchi, lost 1-3 to CNS Spikers before securing their first win against the LifeCamp Volleyball team, Abuja.