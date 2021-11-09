By Chinyere Anyanwu

The role of sports in the academic, mental and physical development of children has been emphasised by the Principal of Radiance High School (RHS), Festac Town, Lagos, Mrs. Chinenye Azoma Chikwe.

Mrs. Chikwe laid emphasis on the importance of sports in the overall growth of a child during the school’s 2021 Inter-house Sports Competition, the 21st edition of the event, held in Festac Town, Lagos.

The educationist, while speaking with The Education Report on the sidelines of the event, said physical exercise aids learning, nothing that, “you can’t learn without exercising the body. As you exercise, the brain is being made ready for learning, so physical exercise is absolutely necessary for the development of the child, not only physically but also mentally.

“Academically, it sharpens their brains. When the body is well exercised, it receives whatever lesson you give the child.”

Speaking further on why sporting activities should not be toyed with in the development of children, Mrs. Chikwe said the sum total development of a child, which include academics, behaviour, mental and physical well being, are enhanced by physical exercise.

The principal noted that the benefits of sports to children are not restricted to physical, mental and academic growth alone but that many have found their career paths through these sporting activities.

Chikwe said, “Through these sporting events, we discover a lot of talents. Don’t be surprised that many of them are going to make a living out of what they are doing here today. We have so many of our old students who are outside the country, like the US, doing well and making a living from football and basketball.”

She, therefore, enjoined schools that play down the importance of inter-house sports, to give it the adequate attention it deserves in their curriculums. She also appreciated parents for cooperating with the school in the overall upbringing of their children.

Also speaking, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) chairman of the school, Mr Francis Onoyima, corroborated the school’s principal, saying, “Inter-house sports are good for the development of the students because it’s a period they showcase their non-academic talents. Some are gifted in academics while others are gifted in other things like sports. It’s only through inter-house sports that these talents are identified. We at RHS encourage it because it helps all round development of the child.”

In addition, he said it builds up the social life of the students as it gives them the opportunity to interact with each other.

For Mr. Moses Ogunrinde, RHS’ Sports Master, sporting activities have lifelong impact on students. According to him, evolving global trends have made it necessary to de-emphasise the lofty height accorded academic certificates above other career paths.

He stated that, “through sporting activities, we’ve helped the children to discover themselves and when a child discovers him/herself, it makes life easier, more enjoyable and less stressful. Eventually, some of them make these sports they enjoy their career and make a living from them.

“I encourage schools not to restrict their students to academics alone. They should be allowed to explore other things like sports. These days, it’s not about the certificate but about what you can do.”

