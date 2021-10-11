Nigeria’s Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of all managers of sports sections in the country’s media industry, has described the demise of one of their colleagues, Ben Alaiya, as a huge loss to the nation.

Alaiya, a former media officer of the senior national football team, Super Eagles, from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

Speaking on Alaiya’s demise, president, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to Nigeria, especially now that the country’s football needs all experienced technocrats in the quest to return to the big league of world football.

The Guild of Sports Editors disclosed they would hold a candlelight service for the late Alaiya in conjunction with Lagos State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on a date to be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Alaiya family has disclosed that the body of the late editor-in-chief of SportsDay newspapers will be laid to rest on October 30 in Ososo, Edo State.

According to the family, the deceased’s grave would be dug on October 28, while the wake would hold on October 23 in his Arepo residence in Lagos.

