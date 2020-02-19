Okwe Obi, Abuja

The former Director General, Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Professor Danfulani Ahmed, has said active participation in sporting activities amongst children will tackle problem of ethnicity, tribalism, insurgency and religion, besetting the development of the country.

Ahmed, who spoke at 4th annual inter house sports competition organised by Britarch Schools, recently in Abuja, noted that those gunning to destabilise the country should never be accorded the opportunity.

“Sports is the greatest instruments of national orientation and integration. It is the greatest chance to use the youths through sports to bring the nation together. We can conquer religion and tribe with education and sports combine.

“The feelers we are hearing now from the elders that the country will take different shape, it not true. We will remain one and strong. Nigeria will remain strong. Those who want the nation to break are smaller and possibly more noisier. But those of us working for this nation are stronger,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Britarch Ambassador Endurance Okechukwu Phillips, appealed to the ministry of education to approve schools with space to enable management provide sporting facilities to aid development.

“We are encourage ministry of education to approve schools that have space. Because without space, schools will not achieve more.

“We try to encourage parents to allow their children to participate in sporting activities because academics without sports will not marry. Children like sports. If you keep them in a classroom for too long without playing they will feel dull. But when you combine the two children will be happy,” he said.