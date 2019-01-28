NAN

Sports fans in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, have called on the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to complete the abandoned Kuje township stadium, in order to boost sports development in the area.

The fans who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, decried the abandoned sporting facilities and other government projects in the area.

According to them, the abandoned township stadium, if completed could host Nigerian Premier League, track and field competitions and other local league matches in the FCT.

Mr Amido Sarki, the Chairman, Kuje All Stars Football Team, said the stadium with about 20, 000 capacity, if completed would encourage grassroots sports, massive social and economic activities in the area.

“Sports is the only language understood by many and units people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

“We need to have a modern stadium in Kuje; whenever it rains, we find it very difficult to watch and play football matches on the pitch, it has been abandoned for too long.

“It was a good initiative to have started the stadium project, but doing it half way is not in the interest of sports development in the area.

“I am calling on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to come and complete the abandoned project they started,” he said.

Mr Elisha Musa, the Sports Officer of Kuje Area Council, attributed poor sports activities in the area to lack of good sporting facilities.

The sports officer said majority of athletes from satellite towns in FCT, are forced to go to the National Stadium for training, competitions and trials, because of inadequate sports facilities in the area.

“We normally go to private schools that have adequate sports facilities or the National Stadium for training, trials and other competitions.

“If the FCDA can complete this stadium, it will encourage sports participation and boost revenue for the area council,” Musa said.

Mr Amos Samuel, the council’s handball coach, also called for construction of a handball pitch, adding that handball has professional league status.

Samuel said that if a handball pitch was in place, it would encourage competitions with other area councils in the FCT.

“Football, basketball, handball and volley ball are professional games, and if we can have a modern stadium, it will encourage sports in the area.

“By also providing sporting facilities in the country, it will encourage and boost sports development from the grassroots to the national level,” he said.