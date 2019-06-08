The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) on Saturday said that the forthcoming National Female Championship was part of effort to further develop upcoming and existing female players in the country.

Adebowale Adeosun, Assistant Secretary of NTTF, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the competition would hold in Teslim Balologun Stadium, Lagos from June 27 to June 30.

Adeosun said that the competition, open to all female categories, would feature singles and doubles events, while the body would look out for promising players for necessary followup.

“The female players are doing well but their performances and winning gap with that of male is wide.

“So this incited the upcoming championships which is purely for upcoming and existing female players.

“We are aware that players are coming up and are working toward making a mark and being relevant in the national team in their categories so this championship is a way to encourage them.

“They will have an enabling ground to compete among themselves without fear or intimidation from the male, and provide necessary support that will bring their potential to limelight,” she added.

She urged interested female table tennis players to participate in the championship, exhibit their talents and potential in the sport whereby they will be relevant to the federation and country at large.

According to her, the NTTF organised championship will have certified referees as officials in the three-day event, while outstanding players will have chance of consideration in national teams for continental tournaments.