The Ministry of Youth and Sports has substituted names of two persons hitherto appointed into the caretaker committees of the recently dissolved sports federations.

In a statement signed by Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, the names of Engineer Habu Gumel and Banji Oladapo earlier announced as chairmen of the caretaker committees for Volleyball Federations of Nigeria and Table Tennis Federation have been replaced by Professor E.O. Morakinyo and Barrister Oshodi Enitan respectively.

Following the dissolution of boards of National Sports Federations by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development last Friday, Caretaker Committees were put in place to oversee the affairs of the federations, prior to the election of new Boards.

The statement added that in consonance with the resolution reached by the Confederation of African Athletics/World Athletics intervention team on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the Caretaker Committee announced for the AFN has been rested and would not be inaugurated.

It stressed that elections into the board of the federation will follow the road map adopted at the intervention meeting in Abuja last month upon its adoption by World Athletics.