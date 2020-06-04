Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has revealed that the 11-man committee set-up to inspect all health facilities in Edo State for the Sports Festival will choose a new date for the event at the end of June.

Speaking with brila.net on Tuesday, Dare disclosed that the committee, which is made up of members of the COVID- 19 Task Force, Commissioners of Sports from the six geo-political zones of the country and representatives of the Ministry of Sports, has 25 days more to deliver on its mandate.

He said; “We already met at the National Council on Sports.

There is an 11-man committee working presently.

They have about 25 days more. They had a 30-day opportunity to come back to government and tell us when we can hold the National Sports Festival this year, but also come back with the conditions that must be met before we can hold them.”