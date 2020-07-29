A new dawn beckons for Nigerian sports, with the presentation of the new Sports Industry policy with Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare assuring that the policy would accelerate sports development and add value to the talents of our sports men and women.

Speaking while receiving the Draft National Sports Industry Policy, Dare said the event was a milestone, with the capacity to change the face of running sports business in Nigeria.

While congratulating members of the steering committee of the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG), the policy validation committee and the National Sport Industry policy drafting committee the relevant MDAs, and ministries for their commitment in bringing the draft Sports industry policy into reality.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I congratulate all members of the committee for this giant stride, your commitment, dedication and doggedness to bring this draft sports policy to reality. Your efforts are highly appreciated. This policy no doubt is a new dawn that will drive the process of moving sports away from being recreational to business. I recall the opportunity I had during the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, to chair its Sports Industry Business Roundtable Session.