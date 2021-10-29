The Nigeria Society for Sports Managers (NSSM) rose from a four-day national conference in Ilorin, Kwara State calling on stakeholders in the Nigerian sports sector to develop new evolving financing strategies for sustainability of the country’s sports industry towards general economic benefits for all.

In an eight-point communiqué issued on Thursday at the end of the conference held at University of Ilorin with the theme “Leveraging on global dynamics of sports management for optimum sustainability of sports industry in Nigeria”, the sports management body called for a change in the future narratives of sports management in Nigeria.

The sports managers decried what they called little involvement of private and public investment to refocus the management of Nigeria’s sports, saying stakeholders in the sector had yet to fully embrace sports as business enterprise.

After weighing the prevailing situation in the sports sector, the managers recommended the revival of regular intercollegiate sports competition among tertiary institutions for talent identification and maximization of potential.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .