Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Kehinde Olugbenle, and Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, are expected at the public presentation of the autobiography of Kayode Odunaro as he marks his diamond jubilee on January 19.

The sports minister would chair the book presentation marking the diamond jubilee of Odunaro while Governor Abiodun and Adeola are special guest of honour and special guest respectively.

Renowned columnist, lawyer and author, Festus Adedayo, is the reviewer of the book slated for Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The autobiographical book entitled: “Colours of Perception,” details the life of Odunaro, the Baaroyin of Imala-Yewa, Ogun State with emphasis on his professional career of journalism and public service as chief press secretary to successive military administrations of Sam Ewang, Kayode Olofinmoyin, the civilian administration of Olusegun Osoba in Ogun State and as special adviser to former House of Representatives speaker, Dimeji Bankole.

The book also narrates his activities in community development as the chairman of Oronna Ilaro Festival Central Planning Committee for four years.